Grandmother becomes a star with her YouTube cooking channel

A Mexican grandmother has won over both the bellies and hearts of millions of fans with a new Mexican food cooking show she hosts on social media.

Doña Ángela of Michoacán launched her YouTube channel called De mi rancho a tu cocina (From my farm to your kitchen) on August 19, and since then her cooking videos have accumulated over 20 million views and 1.3 million subscribers.

With her own particular style and pleasant demeanor, Doña Ángela demonstrates how to make traditional Mexican dishes, specializing in those of her home state of Michoacán, using traditional cooking methods and utensils.

Her viewers especially love the way she address them and how she explains the processes in a friendly and simple way. She also gives tips on gardening and how users can source their own ingredients.

She has taught viewers to make homecooked delights such as squash with pork, steak and nopal cactus, eggs with red chile and the traditional coffee called café de olla, among others.

Doña Ángela’s charisma has even caught the attention of viewers in the United States and Canada, and she has been contacted by users wanting to translate her videos into English so that her recipes can reach an ever wider audience.

Her YouTube channel currently has 16 videos, the majority of which boast 1-3 million views, and her Facebook page has nearly half a million followers.

