Grenade discovered on the grounds of Pemex tower in Mexico City

A grenade was found on the grounds of the Pemex Executive Tower in Mexico City on Wednesday, 11 years to the day after a deadly explosion at the state oil company headquarters.

Pemex said on social media that the army was notified of the presence of a “presumed explosive device” in a garden at the tower, located in the Miguel Hidalgo borough of the capital.

Video en exclusiva de la granada dentro del centro administrativo de PEMEX @Pemex , fue grabado desde la Torre de Pemex cuando llegó el @SEDENAmx a retirlar el artefacto pic.twitter.com/RBKpco3dA0 — Lourdes mendoza (@lumendoz) January 31, 2024

The army sent specialists in explosive ordnance disposal to the Pemex headquarters and the device was subsequently removed, the state oil company said on X and Facebook.

“The area was cordoned off … while the aforementioned device was removed,” Pemex said.

It said the “characteristics” of the explosive indicated it was “an ornamental device,” adding that it will make another announcement once that information is confirmed.

Pemex was alerted to the presence of the device by an anonymous call.

In its social media message, Pemex noted that Wednesday is the 11th anniversary of an explosion at the tower complex’s B2 building that claimed 37 lives and injured more than 120 people. A gas leak triggered the blast, which caused significant damage to the building.

With reports from El Universal, Milenio and El País