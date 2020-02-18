Meat purveyors to fire up the grills at CDMX festival

Calling all carnivores: the first-ever Feria del Asado (Grill Fair) in the Mexico City borough of Azcapotzalco promises to be a mouthwatering feast for hungry meat lovers.

The fair will bring together over 40 grillers from across the country and abroad to share the best recipes their regions have to offer in the borough’s Alameda Norte park at the end of the month.

Fair attendees will have their pick of a wide range of grilled meats, from American cuts like sirloin, T-bone, tomahawk and ribeye to Mexican favorites like arrachera, bistec, and pork and beef short ribs.

Also sizzling on the grill will be hamburgers, fresh seafood and artisanal sausages, as well as exotic meats like crocodile, ostrich, deer and more. And for those seeking something completely different, the Argentine chefs from the catering service Pablisho Parrillero will be grilling a whole buffalo.

Vendors will be selling artisanal non-alcoholic beverages to wash it all down, and musicians will provide a soundtrack to the feast. There will also be grill accessories for sale and raffles and contests to compete in.

The event will fill Azcapotzalco’s Alameda Norte park with grill smoke from February 28 to March 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

The organizers from the grill-crazy association Resistencia Parrillera decided to make entrance to the fair free so attendees can spend their money on what really matters: the meat. So bring your appetite.

