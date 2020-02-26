Business group decries practice of gifting notaries’ licenses

Favoritism by state governments in the granting of licenses for notaries’ offices must come to an end, the head of an influential business group said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the National Palace after attending President López Obrador’s morning press conference, the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Carlos Salazar Lomelín, said that there needs to be transparency in the allocation of licenses for notaries’ offices, as occurs in other countries.

His remarks came after the newspaper Reforma reported that Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla had gifted two notary’s office licenses each to former governor Xicoténcatl Leyva Mortera and the ex-governor’s nephew, José Román Leyva Castro. Leyva Mortera is a personal friend of Bonilla and considered the governor’s “political godfather.”

Unlike in Mexico, “anyone can be a notary” in other countries “as long as they meet a range of requirements,” Salazar said.

“If you do your exam, build your skills, you can be a notary,” he said. “I’ve seen it and that’s one of the things toward which we have to evolve.”

The CCE chief said that “little by little” state governors have to be persuaded to stop the practice of granting notaries’ offices to their friends and associates. Salazar said that the recently approved Citizens’ Trust Law could provide governors, and other officials, the impetus they need to leave bad habits behind.

He said he believed that the new federal law will serve as “an example for everyone” about how to restore the trust of citizens, which in turn will help Mexico become a country “in which we trust one another.”

Speaking this morning about the law – which will get rid of federal government inspectors – López Obrador said that all people have a responsibility to act with rectitude and honesty and to “turn their backs on corruption.”

Source: Reforma (sp)