Stuck in traffic, Guadalajara drivers get out and dance La Chona

Standstill traffic in Guadalajara helped revive a 2018 viral dance phenomenon when frustrated drivers got out of their vehicles to blow off steam and dance to the beat of La Chona on the weekend.

Daniel Cárdenas, who recorded a video of the festive scene that went viral yesterday on social media, told the newspaper El Universal that the dancing began when drivers encountered gridlock on Guadalajara highway. When a nearby van began playing music Cárdenas and his companions began to dance in the back seat of their vehicle.

The occupants of the van then put a speaker on the roof and that kicked things off.

“We would move two meters and then stay stopped for five minutes, so we made the most of it by getting out and dancing. Many others came over to join us, and we were all [dancing] for about 45 minutes or so.”

The video shows men, women and children singing and dancing at the impromptu fiesta.

#Video 📹 Conductores tapatíos decidieron disminuir el estrés ocasionado por el tráfico y salen de sus autos para bailar al ritmo de la “La Chona” pic.twitter.com/Hv9qq2rIBt — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) August 7, 2019

Eventually, traffic began to flow normally once again and the merrymakers waltzed back to their vehicles.

It was not the first time that La Chona, a 1995 hit by the norteña band Los Tucanes de Tijuana, has been used to accompany spontaneous dancing on the road. Last year, the song was part of a viral internet challenge that involved motorists jumping out of their moving cars while singing or miming the lyrics to the song.

Source: El Universal (sp)