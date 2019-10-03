Guanajuato cop fired after suggesting new Tlatelolco for protesters

An auxiliary police officer in Celaya, Guanajuato, has been relieved of his duties after suggesting a repeat of the Tlatelolco massacre to deal with students who have been protesting in the city this week.

Celaya security officials announced the dismissal of the officer and distanced itself from the comments he made on his Facebook page.

“Hopefully they’ll do a Tlatelolco version 2.3,” the officer’s post read, accompanied by photos of the protesters.

October 2 was the 51st anniversary of the student massacre at Tlatelolco, in which 300-400 students were killed by government forces. Invoking the atrocity sparked outrage and calls for the officer’s removal on social media.

The municipal government said it would not tolerate any expression against the safety of citizens.

“The municipal government, via the Secretariat of Public Security, reports that officer Miguel Alejandro ‘N.’ was immediately dismissed from his post this Tuesday for making comments that are not in accord with the vision and values that represent this administration,” said Celaya police in a press release.

Students at the Celaya Campus of the National Technical Institute of Mexico (TNM) have been protesting since Monday against insecurity faced by the student body and the death of Gabriel Luna Ibarra, who was murdered after leaving school on Saturday.

Over 10,000 students from nine universities gathered in downtown Celaya on Tuesday to repudiate the violence in the city and to demand justice for the three students murdered this year.

Source: El Universal (sp)