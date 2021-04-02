Gunfire interrupts taping of candidate’s campaign message

There’s nothing like a bit of gunfire to get in the way of an election candidate’s efforts to record a video message for his campaign.

That’s what happened to municipal council candidate Claudio Vega Roque when he was filming for a political advertisement on Tuesday: gunfire in the near background interrupted the filming and forced the candidate to make a stage left.

The Citizens Movement candidate in Tamuín, San Luis Potosí, was filming in the town’s Friendship Plaza when the incident took place.

In the video, Vega had begun speaking when the sound of gunshots interrupted him, but it turns out he was not the target.

Police said one man and a police car were hit.

Tremendo susto se llevó candidato!!! Enorme susto se llevó el candidato a diputado local Claudio Vega Roque, ya que cuando grababa un video presentación en el municipio de #Tamuín, se suscitó la balacera muy cerca de ahí misma que dejó un saldo de una persona muerta… pic.twitter.com/RQfyGKiNp8 — El Mañana de Valles (@MananaValles) March 31, 2021

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, the shots were reported shortly after 5 p.m. local time on Pedro Antonio de los Santos Avenue. A man without vital signs was found in a garage at the site of the shooting. Within minutes, he died of his wounds, which included shots to the head.

According to witness testimony, the 44-year-old victim was traveling in a vehicle when he was intercepted by several armed men. The man exited his vehicle and ran to a garage, trying to escape but was hit anyway.

A police patrol saw the shooters, who began to shoot at the police car, which responded with force. The attackers fled on foot.

The next day, Vega confirmed on social media that he and his family were unharmed.

“Yesterday, while filming a promo in the municipality of Tamuín, there was a shooting. Thanks to God, I am fine and with my family. Thank you for all your gesture of support,” he wrote on Facebook.

Source: El Universal (sp)