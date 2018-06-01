Gunmen assassinate Guerrero municipal candidate

A young candidate for municipal office in Guerrero is the latest assassination victim in the current election season.

Rodrigo Salgado Agatón, 23, who was running for municipal council in San Marcos, was shot and killed yesterday in Acapulco.

The Institutional revolutionary Party (PRI) candidate was riding in a vehicle with campaign workers near the town of Plan de los Amates when they were attacked by armed civilians.

Salgado was the only person hit in the attack from the moving vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby clinic but died soon after.

Salgado was also regional coordinator for the senatorial campaign of Manuel Añorve Baños, former mayor of Acapulco.

The risk analysis firm Etellekt says there have been 177 attacks on politicians since the beginning of the electoral process in September. Of those, 103 have been fatal.

The process concludes in one month’s time when an estimated 89 million people will go to the polls to vote not only for president, but for state and federal deputies, senators and nine governors, along with municipal authorities. More than 3,400 positions are up for election.

Source: Infobae (sp)