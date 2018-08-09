Gunmen kill six in Oaxaca ambush

News

The vehicle that was ambushed yesterday in Oaxaca.

Family was traveling to sell goods in Huajuapan de León in the Mixteca region

A five-year-old child was among the six fatalities in an ambush yesterday in the Mixteca region of Oaxaca.

A family from Peña Colorada was traveling to Huajuapan de León to sell their wares when armed civilians attacked on the road between Santa Catarina Yutandú and Tezoatlán de Segura y Luna.

Five people died at the scene and two were wounded. One of those died later in hospital.

The motive for the attack was not apparent but the Oaxaca Attorney General said it might have been due to a personal vendetta or a territorial dispute.

The latter is not uncommon in the region.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)