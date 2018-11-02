Gymnast makes history in vault with first-ever medal for Mexico

News

Moreno, right, on the podium today in Qatar.

Gymnast Alexa Moreno — mocked for the shape of her body during the 2016 Olympic Games — made history today as the first woman to win a medal for Mexico in artistic gymnastics.

The Tijuana athlete won bronze in vault at the world gymnastics championships in Doha, Qatar.

Participating in vault, Moreno’s jumps earned her 14.508 points, less than a point behind artistic gymnastics champion Simone Biles from the United States, and a mere 0.008 points behind Shallon Olsen from Canada.

It was the fourth world championship for Moreno, 24, but her first medal win.

She was also part of Mexico’s team at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where she competed in uneven bars, floor exercise, beam, vault and all-around gymnastic heats, but failed to qualify for the final rounds, finishing in 31st place.

Instead of winning a medal, Moreno won fame on Twitter where she was subjected to body-shaming by people critical of her physique.

But her supporters rushed to her defense and outnumbered the critical trolls.

Source: Esto (sp), Marca (sp)

Alexa Moreno at the competition in Qatar today.