Halloween horror show opens its doors in Guadalajara

One of Mexico’s premier horror shows opened its doors to the public in Guadalajara on Thursday.

The Horror Land experience has haunted Guadalajara’s Casa Francia every October and November since 2013, consistently scaring the daylights out of terror fanatics looking to experience their favorite scary movies and TV shows in real life.

This year’s show features a section inspired by the film Annabelle, where the demonically possessed doll hides out to murder those unfortunate enough to cross her path.

There is also the tour through Briarcliff Manor, inspired by the popular television show American Horror Story: Asylum, whose diabolical sisters will do whatever it takes to harvest the souls of all who enter.

Only the bravest will dare to buy a ticket for the abandoned circus, where the legendarily terrifying clown Pennywise, of Stephen King’s It, puts on a heart-stopping show.

The basic tour runs about 30 minutes, but the Asylum section can take 45 minutes or more, depending on how long the horrified guests take to solve the puzzles required to leave.

As a security measure, participants are never touched by the actors, except in one case. Key Horror is an extreme terror experience in which the actors can have contact with the participants and even throw fake blood on them.

If the fear becomes too real, however, participants can leave the tour at any moment by following the staff’s instructions.

The mansion also includes a snack bar and areas to snap frightening photos.

Built in 1910, Casa Francia is one of the few houses that has survived since the beginnings of Guadalajara’s Colonia Moderna neighborhood. In the 1990s it was used as a funeral home, and in 2012 it was the principal location for the horror film El Eco del Miedo (The Echo of Fear).

Reports of supernatural occurrences are nothing new for neighbors and visitors to the mansion, so enter at your own risk.

