Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte rally for Harris in Arizona

With the U.S. presidential election less than a week away, the iconic Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte joined Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for a concert and rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday afternoon.

Los Tigres del Norte, one of the most recognized acts in regional Mexican music, has previously voiced its support for the U.S. vice president, according to the newspaper Infobae.

As part of its effort to motivate the Latino community to participate in the U.S. election process, Los Tigres del Norte issued a statement on social media:

“The United States is our second home. Today more than ever, we invite you to defend the rights of all our immigrants. Join us on Oct. 31 in Phoenix, where we will share great music and a clear message to Latino voters so they can express themselves at the polls.”

The norteño band was originally founded in 1965 in the small town of Rosa Morada in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. When all the members were still in their teens, Los Tigres del Norte moved to San Jose, California, where the band began its recording career in the late 1960s.

With sales of approximately 32 million albums, seven Grammy awards and 12 Latin Grammys, the band is one of the most recognized acts in regional Mexican music.

The rally in Arizona is part of a series of campaign events in which Latino artists are demonstrating their support for Harris with her campaign slogan, “Cuando votamos, ganamos” (“When we vote, we win”).

The Arizona Republic newspaper reported Thursday that Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump are in a “contentious battle” for Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.

The Harris campaign is attempting to engage and mobilize Latino voters in swing states, including Arizona and Nevada, with a 30-second radio ad in Spanish that features music with a cumbia beat, according to the Spanish-language media giant Univision.

The ad will air on Spanish-language radio stations through Election Day, asking listeners in Spanish to vote for Harris.

After the Phoenix stop, Harris was also in Las Vegas Thursday, where the Mexican pop-rock band Maná performed at another rally, where actress Jennifer Lopez, who has Puerto Rican heritage, was featured.

