Saturday, November 2, 2024
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte rally for Harris in Arizona

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Two members of Los Tigres del Norte play guitar and accordion
Los Tigres del Norte are part of a Kamala Harris campaign effort to get out the Latino Vote in the U.S. (Gabriela Pérez Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

With the U.S. presidential election less than a week away, the iconic Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte joined Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for a concert and rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday afternoon.

Los Tigres del Norte, one of the most recognized acts in regional Mexican music, has previously voiced its support for the U.S. vice president, according to the newspaper Infobae.

Kamala Harris standing on a stage with crowds of supporters behind and below her holding signs saying VOTE, with a yellow banner in the background with a US flag and the slogan When We Vote We Win.
Democratic candidate for president Kamala Harris at a recent rally in Michigan. (Kamala Harris/X)

As part of its effort to motivate the Latino community to participate in the U.S. election process, Los Tigres del Norte issued a statement on social media:

“The United States is our second home. Today more than ever, we invite you to defend the rights of all our immigrants. Join us on Oct. 31 in Phoenix, where we will share great music and a clear message to Latino voters so they can express themselves at the polls.”

The norteño band was originally founded in 1965 in the small town of Rosa Morada in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. When all the members were still in their teens, Los Tigres del Norte moved to San Jose, California, where the band began its recording career in the late 1960s.

With sales of approximately 32 million albums, seven Grammy awards and 12 Latin Grammys, the band is one of the most recognized acts in regional Mexican music.

The rally in Arizona is part of a series of campaign events in which Latino artists are demonstrating their support for Harris with her campaign slogan, “Cuando votamos, ganamos” (“When we vote, we win”).

The Arizona Republic newspaper reported Thursday that Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump are in a “contentious battle” for Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. 

Kamala Harris supporters at a rally in the U.S. A older Latina woman and a young Latina girl are featured in this picture of a crowd behind a red, white and blue barrier. They are cheering and taking photos with their cell phones
For her path to victory, Harris needs Latino voters to back her in swing states like Arizona and Nevada. (Kamala Harris/X)

The Harris campaign is attempting to engage and mobilize Latino voters in swing states, including Arizona and Nevada, with a 30-second radio ad in Spanish that features music with a cumbia beat, according to the Spanish-language media giant Univision.

The ad will air on Spanish-language radio stations through Election Day, asking listeners in Spanish to vote for Harris.

After the Phoenix stop, Harris was also in Las Vegas Thursday, where the Mexican pop-rock band Maná performed at another rally, where actress Jennifer Lopez, who has Puerto Rican heritage, was featured.

With reports from Infobae, Univision and The Arizona Republic

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A portrait of Ernesto Zedillo

Former President Zedillo slams Sheinbaum’s judicial overhaul in new op-ed

MND Staff - 12
President Sheinbaum is on the wrong side of a constitutional crisis, the former Mexican president argued in a Washington Post essay this week.
A paper mache dog skeleton sits on a bed of marigolds at a Day of the Dead altar in Mexico City.

Remembering man’s best friend: Mortuary services for pets on the rise in Mexico

MND Staff - 1
Professional mortuary services and dedicated altars for pets are becoming more common across the country.
A translucent blue pill bottle with red and white capsules inside spilling out onto an abstract white surface.

Sheinbaum rolls out new medications purchasing plan to end shortages

MND Staff - 1
President Sheinbaum said the new plan is more transparent and efficient and will make medications more widely and consistently available.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC