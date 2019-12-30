Head-on collision on Chiapas highway kills 11, injures 7

An accident on a Chiapas highway left 11 people dead and seven injured on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:00am on the Ocozocoautla-Arraiga highway when a Volkswagen Jetta ran head-on into a van carrying passengers from Tapachula on their way to celebrate the New Year’s holiday in San Cristóbal de las Casas.

The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office had identified nine of the 11 people who died as of Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday night, an eight-year-old passenger suffering from a severe head injury was fighting for her life in a Tuxtla Gutiérrez hospital. She and another passenger who was also in serious condition were transferred to the capital city by helicopter.

State authorities warned drivers to proceed with caution during the holiday period due to the large volume of traffic on the highways.

