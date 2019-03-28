Heart attack victim died after she was diagnosed with bronchitis

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) has ordered that the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) pay reparation in the case of a misdiagnosis that led to the death of a 51-year-old patient in June 2015.

The death occurred at the La Quebrada IMSS General Hospital in Cuautitlán Izcalli, México state, after the female patient was diagnosed with acute bronchitis. In reality she was suffering from a heart attack, the CNDH investigation found.

The mistaken diagnosis and inadequate treatment were the consequences of medical staff neglecting to conduct a full protocol of studies, resulting in her death.

“It has been proven that three people — public servants — violated the human right of protection of health, leading to the loss of a life,” the commission ruled.

It also found that the patient’s file was not compiled correctly, as physicians included incomplete medical notes.