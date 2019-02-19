Heat wave continues in 20 states, temperatures over 40 C in seven

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has forecast that the heat wave sweeping over 20 states is expected to continue at least until Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to remain between 35 and 40 C in parts of Sinaloa, Colima, Nuevo León, Durango, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Puebla, Morelos, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

In parts of San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas, temperatures are expected to rise above 40 C.

The seventh winter storm of the season will bring snow and sleet in mountainous regions of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango through Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop to between -5 and 0 C in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and México states.

Strong winds with gusts reaching 70 kilometers an hour are expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Zacatecas.

Mexico News Daily