Heat wave triggers red alert in 6 regions of Chiapas

Officials in Chiapas issued a red alert yesterday for six different regions as a heat wave brings extreme temperatures in the state.

The alert continued today for the Soconusco, Istmo-costa, Frailesca, De los llanos, Metropolitana and Valle Zoque regions, with forecast temperatures up to 43 C in some areas as well as a humidity level below 25%, triggering a wildfire warning as well.

Civil Protection called on residents to refrain from regular controlled fires, which could quickly get out of hand under the current conditions. Another six regions were on orange alert for temperatures expected to reach 36 C and two more were on yellow alert for temperatures climbing to 29 C.

According to official estimates, in the first months of 2019 Chiapas has seen 596 wildfires in 15 different municipalities, affecting more than 4,000 hectares. Those most most affected have been Emiliano Zapata and Arriaga.

