Here’s how you can help victims of flooding in central Mexico

The extraordinary rainfall that has inundated parts of five central and eastern states (Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí) over the last several days has caused 66 deaths and left 75 persons missing as of Wednesday morning.

It has also driven countless others from their homes, many of them stranded without their possessions and cut off from supplies due to flooding, landslides, damaged roads and impassable rivers.

Flood victims are in desperate need of help, so collection centers have been set up to receive donations across central Mexico. Here’s how to help and where to bring your donations.

What to donate

Authorities are asking for donations of:

non-perishable food, such as tuna, sardines, coffee, mayonnaise, mashed potatoes, bottled water, powdered milk, cookies, beans and baby food.

personal hygiene items, such as toilet paper, soap, menstrual pads, shampoo and deodorant.

cleaning products (chlorine, detergent and dish soap).

clean or new clothing.

baby items.

medications and medical supplies like disposable gloves, disinfectant alcohol, bandages, masks, antibacterial gel, cotton and sterile gauze.

Collection centers in Mexico City

The Navy Ministry (Semar), the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have installed collection centers in Mexico City. Here are some of them:

IPN – DIET (Casco de Santo Tomás): Calle Manuel Carpio, between Av. de los Maestros and Circuito Interior, Colonia Agricultura. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

UNAM: Parking Lot 8, Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Av. Insurgentes Centro S/N, C.U., Coyoacán. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cuartel General del Alto Mando: Av. Heroica Escuela Naval Militar No. 669, Colonia Coapa Presidentes Ejidales, in the Coyoacán borough.

Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM): At Door 2 of the General Rectory, located at Prolongación Canal de Miramontes 3855, Colonia Rancho Los Colorines, in the Tlalpan borough. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Collection centers in Puebla

Human Rights Commission (CDH): Av. 5 Poniente 339, Historic Center of Puebla, 72000. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Archdiocese of Puebla: At the main Basilica Cathedral and any parish.

Anáhuac University: Calle Orión Norte S/N, Colonia La Vista Country Club, San Andrés Cholula, Puebla. Collection center located in parking lot 4. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collection centers in Veracruz

Agustín Lara House Museum: Bv. Adolfo Ruíz Cortines Fracc., Costa Verde, Boca del Río, Veracruz.

Red Cross Veracruz Delegation: Av. Salvador Díaz Mirón, 1698. Fracc. Moderno, Veracruz.

Miguel Lerdo de Tejada Plaza: Located in the Historic Center of the city of Veracruz.

Collection centers in San Luis Potosí

Municipal Administrative Unit: Salvador Nava Martínez 1580, Constitución neighborhood of San Luis Potosí city, in the offices of the Councilors and the Municipal Welfare Ministry.

Parque Tangamanga: The State Civil Protection Coordination has set up collection centers in the city’s main park.

Faculty of Nursing and Nutrition of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí: Zona Universitaria, 78240 San Luis Potosí city.

Collection centers in Querétaro

Plantel 17 of Cobaq: Constitución de 1917, in the Querétaro city metropolitan area, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DIF Municipal de Querétaro: Antonio Carranza 100, Santiago de Querétaro.

