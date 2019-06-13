Hermosillo hottest city in the world with record-breaking temperature

Local authorities in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora, are taking emergency measures in the face of some of the worst heat the city has ever experienced.

Temperatures of 48 C made Tuesday the hottest June 11 on record in the Sonora capital, exceeding the 45 degrees recorded on June 11, 1993.

On both Monday and Tuesday, the 48-degree temperature also won Hermosillo the distinction of being the hottest city on the planet, beating out desert cities in the Middle East.

In response, Hermosillo authorities have opened seven emergency shelters to protect homeless people from the potentially deadly heat.

The shelters will remain open during the day throughout the summer.

One Hermosillo official said the temperature could rise above 50 C in the next few days.

Civil Protection director Santa Aguilar Castillo said that starting at 1:00pm every day, the agency will search for people in the streets and take them to the shelters. Anyone who doesn’t wish to go will be offered fresh water and electrolytes.

Authorities also cancelled classes in three Hermosillo schools that are located in rural areas because of concerns about the heat. The Sonora Health Secretariat is asking residents to take precautions, including remaining hydrated, avoiding exposure to the sun and using sunscreen.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)