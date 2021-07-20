Hilton to open 3 new hotels; 30 more are under development

U.S. hotel chain Hilton will open three new hotels in coastal locations and has 30 more projects under development to add to its 70-strong offering in Mexico.

The new accommodations comprise two hotels in Tulum, Quintana Roo: the 735-room Hilton Tulum All-Inclusive Resort and the 349-room Conrad Tulum; and one hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco: the 444-room Hilton Vallarta Riviera.

The all-inclusive hotel in Tulum features a secluded beach and a waterpark, and the smaller Conrad hotel gives guests a choice of seven restaurants. The hotel in Puerto Vallarta has a private beach, seven restaurants and six bars.

The smaller accommodation in Tulum and the hotel in Puerto Vallarta are anticipated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the all-inclusive Tulum hotel in the first quarter 2022.

Hilton’s Americas president Danny Hughes said prospects were healthy for the Mexican tourism industry. “Mexico has always been an incredibly important destination for Hilton. These new additions are one more symbol that tourism in Mexico is rebounding and it is with great pride that we continue evolving our offerings in this burgeoning market, especially in the luxury and all-inclusive segments,” he said.

Charles Elmann Fasja, CEO of Parks Holdings, the company that will partner with Hilton in Tulum, explained why the country is attractive. “We believe Mexico’s unique combination of people, culture, gastronomy, and natural beauties make it the best global destination for tourism.”

The tourism industry has been recovering since the Covid-19 pandemic all but canceled international tourism for most of 2020.

A record number of U.S. citizens flew to Mexico in May; 9% more than during the same month in 2019 and 4,117% more than in pandemic restricted May of 2020.

Mexico News Daily