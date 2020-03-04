Home Depot to invest 2.4 billion pesos, open 4 new stores in 2020

The big-box home improvement store The Home Depot announced that it will invest nearly 2.4 billion pesos (US $122.8 million) in Mexico this year, which will include the opening of four new stores.

The company said that it aims to continue consolidating its presence in Mexico by improving customers’ experiences, maintaining productivity and increasing efficiency. It invested 1.95 billion pesos in its Mexico operations in 2019, 0.25 billion more than in each of the previous two years.

One of the retailer’s goals is to improve distribution, for which it will open two logistics nodes to supply stores with the lowest inventories on their sales floors. It will also augment two distribution centers to increase its warehousing capacity.

The company said that it will “strengthen its PRO strategy, directed at construction professionals, both in stores and online, through the renovation of modules and personalized service in the store,” among other changes.

It said that it plans to link brick-and-mortar stores with online commerce to be able to serve customers at any moment and in any part of the country. It will reinforce its customer service at both points of sale to achieve this, the company said.

The company closed 2019 with 125 stores in all of Mexico’s states, including Mexico City.

