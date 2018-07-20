Hidden among the chiles, a hot shipment of illegal drugs

News

Routine check turns up 452 kilos of various drugs aboard a truck in Sonora

Chiles that was being transported yesterday from Guadalajara to Tijuana might have been hot but even hotter was the additional cargo discovered by police.

They found 452.5 kilograms of several different drugs were packed within the shipment of chiles.

The driver, identified only as Luis Miguel T, was traveling on the federal highway No. 2, between the Sonora cities of Sonoyta and San Luis Colorado when he was stopped at a Federal Police checkpoint for a routine inspection.

Police found an assortment of drugs that included 342.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 42.5 kg of fentanyl, 42.7 kg of cocaine and 25 kg of heroin.

The illegal cargo also included 19,715 fentanyl pills and 175 benzodiazepine capsules.

The driver was arrested for crimes against health, pending further investigation.

The confiscated drugs were weighed and counted before being burned.

