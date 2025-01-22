2 Galaxy Leader hijacking hostages from Mexico released in Oman

Two Mexican crew members of a ship hijacked by Yemen’s Houthi militia in the Red Sea more than a year ago were released in Oman on Wednesday, the federal government said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) said in a statement that Marcos Gómez Jerez and Arturo Alberto Zacarías Meza, “crew members of the Galaxy Leader vehicle carrier ship who had been held by Houthi militants in Yemen since November 19, 2023, were released today in Muscat, Oman.”

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels said in November 2023 that they seized the Galaxy Leader due to its connection with Israel and to demonstrate support for “the oppressed Palestinian people.”

The ship is British-owned and was operated by a Japanese company at the time of its hijacking. However, “the company’s beneficial owner — meaning the person who exercises control over it, owns more than a quarter of it or receives substantial economic benefit from it — appears to have at some point been an Israeli billionaire, Rami Ungar,” the New York Times reported.

The SRE said that Aníbal Gómez Toledo, Mexico’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and embassy staff, received Gómez and Zacarías in Muscat.

“Following the hijacking of the ship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked through multiple diplomatic channels to secure their release, collaborating with friendly nations including Oman, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar,” the SRE said.

“The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross also helped establish contact with Houthi representatives.”

The SRE said that it kept the men’s families “informed and supported” throughout the 14-month “ordeal.”

“Mexico’s diplomatic efforts enabled both citizens to have regular phone calls with their families, and Mexico’s Honorary Consul in Yemen was able to confirm their good health and fair treatment during visits,” the ministry said.

The SRE said that the Houthi leadership “tied the crew’s release to a ceasefire and improved conditions in Gaza.”

“The recent Israel-Hamas agreement created conditions that led to their freedom,” it said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for its mediation, and to Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, and Mexico’s honorary consuls in Yemen and Oman for their assistance,” the SRE added.

