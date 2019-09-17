How does a jailed mayor give the independence cry? By telephone

How does a mayor give the annual cry for independence if he’s locked away in a jail cell? By phone connected to a PA system.

Mayor Alfonso Miranda Gallegos of Amacuzac, Morelos, had to give the traditional Grito de Dolores on Sunday by telephone because he remains locked up in a federal prison in Durango.

Municipal officials set up a loudspeaker system connected to a phone line at the municipal palace so that the mayor’s voice could be heard.

As Miranda gave the traditional speech first made in 1810 by independence fighter Miguel Hidalgo, the mayor’s son Gabriel, who is also the municipal government’s general secretary, fulfilled the other part of the ceremony — ringing a bell meant to evoke the church bells rung by Hidalgo in Dolores, Guanajuato.

A member of the Labor Party (PT), Miranda had previously served as mayor of Amacuzac between 2009 and 2012, and later as a state deputy.

He was arrested during his 2018 campaign, when he ran under the Morena party coalition banner, accused of organized crime and kidnapping.

His main opponent was also a target of authorities. Incumbent Jorge Miranda, who also happens to be Alfonso Miranda’s nephew, was arrested before the election on suspicion of homicide.

Alfonso Miranda handily won the July 2018 election but has not been able to take office, technically making him mayor-elect. However, his allies have taken control of the municipal government, and he effectively governs the municipality from his cell.

Both Alfonso and Jorge Miranda are related to Santiago Mazari Hernández, the leader of the Los Rojos gang who was arrested in Guerrero earlier this year.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)