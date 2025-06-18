Wednesday, June 18, 2025
HomeNews
NewsSouthwest

Hurricane Erick gaining strength as it heads for Guerrero and Oaxaca coasts 

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
As it gains strength over the Pacific, Hurricane Erick is posing a threat to the coastal populations of the states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.(Carolina Jiménez Marcial/Cuartoscuro)

Residents along the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero should remain alert as Erick — the fifth named storm of the season —  is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane  Wednesday night or Thursday morning, President Claudia Sheinbaum said in her Wednesday morning press conference. 

Hurricane Erick has been rapidly intensifying, with maximum sustained winds increasing to near 140 km/h by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, when it was located about 205 kilometers south-southeast of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca. 

3 people on a beach
Playa Zicatela, near San Pedro Mixtepec, may be hit by Hurricane Erick, which is expected to make landfall somewhere between that Oaxaca city and Acapulco. (Carolina Jiménez Mariscal/Cuartoscuro)

Erick is forecast to reach major hurricane strength as it approaches the coast of southern Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“We ask the coastal population of both states to remain alert and seek information through official channels,” President Sheinbaum wrote on the X social media site on Tuesday. 

The precise trajectory of the hurricane is still unclear, but it is expected to make landfall somewhere along a 400-km stretch of coastline between San Pedro Mixtepec in Oaxaca and Acapulco in Guerrero. The hurricane prevention zone extends from Puerto Ángel in Oaxaca to Acapulco, and the tropical cyclone alert system is yellow, representing moderate danger. 

Erick is expected to produce between 20 and 40 cm of rain, with maximum totals of 130 cm in pockets of Oaxaca and Guerrero. This could lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain, according to the NHC.  

There are 22 municipalities on alert in Oaxaca and a further 10 in Guerrero:

Meanwhile, the states of Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Mexico City can expect between 8 and 13 cm of rain.

The Mexican Navy (Semar) announced on Tuesday morning that it had launched the prevention phase of the Marine Plan in Guerrero and Oaxaca, aimed at preventing damage from the hurricane.

Semar has 6,418 personnel to carry out evacuation and life-saving tasks in Oaxaca, along with an Emergency Response Brigade of 100 personnel, 43 vehicles, 17 surface units and an aircraft. Also available are two mobile kitchens and a water treatment plant.

In Acapulco, the Navy has a force of 2,653 personnel, 109 vehicles and 29 surface units, as well as three aircraft, two mobile kitchens, six water treatment plants, three bilge pumps and three power- generating plants.

The news of Hurricane Erick comes as Guerrero is still recovering from Tropical Storm Dalila, which knocked out a bridge and caused power outages as it swept past the coast over the weekend. 

With reports from El Financiero, La Jornada, CBS News and Associated Press News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
people collecting seaweedat the beach

Is sargassum a problem today along the Quintana Roo coast? Yes and no

MND Staff - 0
Even with all the gloomy predictions of a sargassum invasion, there are some Riviera Maya beaches, including in Cancún, that are sargassum-free this summer.
At the G7, Sheinbaum appeared between French President Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in an official leaders' photo.

Mexico-Canada relations take center stage during Sheinbaum’s G7 visit

MND Staff - 1
Both President Sheinbaum and Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized their support for the USMCA and said they were interested in the idea of holding a trilateral meeting that included Trump.
Trial marriage? Jalisco lawmakers say short-term marriage contracts are a practical solution to today's high divorce rates.

Jalisco considers temporary marriage contracts to reduce divorce court burden

MND Staff - 0
The initiative would allow couples to enter marriage contracts lasting two to five years. At the end of the term, couples could renew the contract or let it dissolve automatically.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC