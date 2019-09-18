Tropical Storm Lorena strengthens, hurricane warning issued

A hurricane warning is in effect between Punto San Telmo, Michoacán, and Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, as Tropical Storm Lorena gains strength off the southwestern coast of Mexico.

The United States National Hurricane Center said at 4:00pm CDT on Wednesday that the storm was situated about 125 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colima, and 310 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes and moving toward the northwest.

It is expected to move near or over the coast within the hurricane warning area tonight and Thursday, after which it is forecast to move away from the coast late Thursday and Friday. Additional strengthening could take place at that point.

The storm could threaten southern Baja California Sur on the weekend as a hurricane, forecasters said, but the forecast remained uncertain due to the potential for land interaction Wednesday night and Thursday.

Heavy rain is expected in Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Jalisco over the next few days.

A tropical storm warning is in effect between Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, and Punta San Telmo and from Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita, Nayarit.

