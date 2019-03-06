India’s Bajaj Auto set to build motorcycles in México state

A new player has entered the motorcycle market in Mexico in partnership with a subsidiary of automotive firm Grupo Surman.

Bajaj Auto Limited of India, the world’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer, will build bikes in Toluca, Mexico state, in collaboration with Mexican partner and distributor MotoDrive.

At full capacity, expected sometime next year, the plant should produce 50,000 motorcycles a year.

MotoDrive network development manager Ernesto Ibarra told the newspaper El Economista that Bajaj is the global leader in small-displacement motorcycle production and in the development of new technologies.

He also said that MotoDrive will participate for the first time in the Mexico City international franchise trade show, a move aimed at finding more domestic distributors for Bajaj bikes.

The new Toluca plant will allow both companies to continue expanding in the Mexican market, with MotoDrive consolidating as the firm in charge of importing, assembling, distributing and selling Bajaj motorcycles and parts.

“We’ve had a remarkable acceptance from our new investors,” said Ibarra, explaining that the firm has 55 dealerships with 77 points of sale. “The idea is to continue growing and reach all the corners of the country.”

The Bajaj-MotoDrive alliance kicked off in August, and over 1,500 units have been sold since.

Source: El Economista (sp)