Infestation of fleas closes Acapulco municipal offices

An infestation of fleas has closed at least five municipal government offices in Acapulco, Guerrero.

Civil servants told journalists that hundreds of flea-ridden feral cats have taken up residence for several months near the offices of political parties. Workers said that as of two weeks ago, their workplaces have been infested with fleas that cover the furniture in the offices.

On the door of one, a sign went up that reads, “We cannot work because we have been invaded by fleas and cats.”

Municipal employee Tania Martínez Ruiz said she and other workers have been affected by insect bites, which presents a health risk.

“Right now my neck is completely bitten, my legs are full of fleas — these are the conditions all of my coworkers are in, too.”

She added that despite promises to fumigate the offices, local authorities have not intervened. She added that in addition to the fleas and cats, the offices’ air ducts are infested with rats and possums. Despite an official complaint, local authorities have not responded.

Rosaura Rodríguez Carrillo, another municipal employee, said she and other workers abandoned their offices a week ago because of the invasion.

She added that despite the sign warning of the infestation, residents continue to appear to file paperwork at the offices without taking any precautions.

Source: Cultura Colectiva (sp), Milenio (sp)