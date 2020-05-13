Inflamed by phoney WhatsApp message, residents attack ‘suspects’

Residents of Villa Victoria in the state of México blocked the highway between Toluca and Zitácuaro Tuesday and stopped two funeral home workers, who were forced to burn their hearse after false reports on social media said they were trying to kidnap children.

The workers became lost in San Agustín Altamirano while they were trying to find the home where a funeral had occurred on the weekend.

When they stopped to ask for directions, rumors began to spread on WhatsApp and other social media that they were attempting to kidnap two children.

Hundreds of angry residents caught up with the hearse, ordered the workers out of the vehicle and then forced them to set it on fire.

Later, the municipal government condemned the widespread panic caused by fake news and asked residents to check their sources before spreading rumors.

No arrests have been made and no one was injured, although the hearse was a complete loss.

Source: El Universal (sp)