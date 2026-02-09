Monday, February 9, 2026
HomeNews
News

Inflation advanced in January, validating the central bank’s end to monetary easing

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Lunch counters, small restaurants, sandwich shops and taco stands were among the economic activities that suffered price rises in January. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

Inflation advanced during the first month of the year, with cigarettes, limes, housing and tacos driving prices higher in Mexico.

According to national statistics agency INEGI, annualized inflation climbed to 3.79% and the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) reached 143.588. The INPC was at 143.042 in December.

limes in the field
Limes were especially vulnerable to January’s inflation pressure, with prices going up by 21.21%. (Juan José Estrada Serafin/Cuartoscuro)

January’s 3.79% figure came in above December’s inflation rate of 3.69% and was an even greater increase over the 3.59% inflation recorded in January 2025.

The closely watched core index, which strips out highly volatile prices such as food and energy, climbed to 4.52%, up from 4.33% in December and the highest level since March 2024. Within this index, goods prices increased 0.92% and services prices rose 0.30%.

In the month of January alone, consumer prices rose 0.38%, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, while core prices rose 0.60% during the month.

The latest INPC data supported last week’s central bank decision to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 7.00%, pausing a nearly two-year easing cycle due to persistent inflation concerns. 

In a monetary policy statement issued after its Feb. 5 Governing Board meeting, Banxico forecast inflation taking longer to reach its 3% target. The bank now doesn’t expect to rein in inflation until the second quarter of 2027, a notable extension from its previous forecast of the third quarter this year.

The INEGI report revealed that the items that most impacted consumers’ wallets were cigarettes (up 14.51%), bananas (+12.96%), limes (+21.21%), bottled soft drinks (+5.53%), lunch counters, small restaurants, sandwich shops and taco stands (+1.18%), and housing (+0.29%).

Cigarettes and sugary soft drinks were targets of the Special Tax on Products and Services (IEPS) approved in the 2026 budget that went into effect at the beginning of the year and has been cited, along with tariffs on China and a minimum-wage increase, as a cause of higher inflation.

In contrast, the following items saw prices drop in January: air transport (-36.64%); chile serrano (-25.51%); lettuce/cabbage (-10.43%); eggs (-6.31%); and onions (-7.65%).

States hit by inflation above the national average included Yucatán (+1.17%), Quintana Roo (+1.15%), Campeche (+0.98%) and Jalisco (+0.76%). 

With reports from El Economista, Reuters and Uno TV

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A security guard carrying a covered long gun at a political event

Bodyguard assignments to public officials are up 50% under Sheinbaum

MND Staff - 0
An average of almost seven officials per month were assigned personal security details between Oct. 1, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2026, suggesting either an increase in credible threats or a growing desire for politicians to take extra precautions to ensure their own safety.
Represa "El Cedral", in La Estanzuela, Hidalgo

Space tech built to find water on Mars now tracks Mexico’s leaking pipes

MND Staff - 0
At least 60% of Mexico’s drinking water disappears before reaching taps because of clandestine connections or leaks. Puebla-based Integrored is taking a bird's-eye approach to the problem.
3 murdered miners 2026

Bodies of 3 kidnapped miners found in a mass Sinaloa grave

MND Staff - 0
The whereabouts of the other seven abductees from the Canadian-owned mining project are still unknown, but President Sheinbaum said several suspects are being interrogated by authorities.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC