16 injured after vehicle plows into crowd outside Guadalajara Cathedral

Sixteen people were injured on Saturday when a vehicle plowed into a crowd gathered outside the Guadalajara Cathedral in the historic center of the Jalisco capital.

Video footage shows an allegedly stolen SUV ramming into people in front of the cathedral on Saturday night.

Most if not all of the injured were pro-life activists who had just completed a walk through the streets of Guadalajara and were about to start a prayer session.

The Guadalajara government said on social media that police arrested the man “allegedly responsible” for injuring the 16 people, among whom were children. According to Guadalajara Government Secretary Manuel Romo, the man, reportedly aged in his 30s, was under the influence of drugs.

In the video footage, two people are seen chasing the vehicle, one of whom is apparently the owner. A child was in the stolen vehicle as it hit the people gathered outside the cathedral, Romo said Saturday.

The Guadalajara government said that an individual allegedly stole the vehicle near the Corona Market in the center of Guadalajara and ran over the people outside the cathedral as he attempted to escape. He possibly panicked when he became aware that there was a child in the vehicle.

MOMENTO EXACTO en el que un hombre que conducía una camioneta atropelló a varias personas afuera de la Catedral de Guadalajara. El conductor fue detenido y no hay vidas qué lamentar.

Video: C5 pic.twitter.com/lOaHQB8wUy — El Mañana (@ElMananaOnline) October 27, 2024

The Guadalajara government said that “thanks to the quick reaction of our police, the alleged thief was arrested … at the scene.”

It added that the officers assisted those injured, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

Guadalajara Mayor Verónica Delgadillo said Sunday that she was certain that the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office would do its job and that “there will be justice in this case.”

The alleged driver of the vehicle was beaten by people outside the cathedral before he was arrested, according to the president of the National Front for the Family, which organized Saturday’s pro-life walk.

“Even though the crowd was hitting him, we protected him until the police [came],” said Jaime Cedillo.

He initially said that he didn’t believe that the driver had planned to run people over.

“We just spoke to the owner of the SUV and everything seems to indicate that it was a theft,” Cedillo said on Saturday.

However, on Monday he said that authorities need to thoroughly investigate whether the driver had in fact planned an attack on pro-life activists.

“We ask for transparency and speed in this investigation. We urge authorities to carry out a transparent and diligent investigation. … Citizens deserve clarity and respect, certainty about what happened,” Cedillo said.

“… It’s essential that steps are taken to compensate the victims and all their families for all the physical, emotional and material damage they suffered. Compensation is a matter of justice and respect for those affected here, at the doors of the cathedral,” he added.

Delgadillo said Sunday that three of four people who remained in hospital were expected to be discharged on Monday, while the fourth patient would “remain under observation.”

Some of the injured suffered broken bones, according to reports. A 14-year-old girl was reportedly trapped under one of the SUV’s wheels for a period, and was only freed when citizens were able to lift the vehicle up.

The Guadalajara government expressed its “solidarity” with all those injured and committed to providing them with all the assistance they need.

Mayor Delagadillo said that steps would be taken to “strengthen road safety” in the historic center of Guadalajara.

“… In the coming days we’ll provide more information about the operations to strengthen security in the historic center,” she said.

With reports from El Financiero, Informador, Quadratín, Aristegui Noticias, CC News and Milenio