News

Among US citizens, it is still the destination of choice for second homes

Mexico has retained its title as “the king of vacation destinations and locations for second homes” for United States citizens, a real estate company has announced.

And the country appears to be becoming even more popular among Americans looking to buy a property abroad, with searches for real estate-related keywords for Mexico up by almost 60% in the last 12 months, the news division of the company Point2 Homes reported.

“Just like last year, Mexico remains the king of vacation destinations and locations for second homes for Americans,” Point2 News said in a recent article about the 30 most desirable home buying locations in the Americas. “However, what did change was the number of monthly searches,” it added.

Data published by Point2 showed that Google searches for real estate-related keywords for Mexico, such as “Puerto Vallarta homes,” increased 59% over the last year.

The average number of Mexico-related real estate searches in the U.S. increased to over 132,000, well over double the number of searches for properties in Canada, which ranked as the second most sought-after location in the Americas.

Point2 said it wasn’t surprised by the strong interest in Mexico given the attractiveness of destinations here.

“In absolutely dreamy locations like Puerto Vallarta, Tulum or Cabo San Lucas, home seekers aren’t just looking for their next vacation home, but also a more joyous lifestyle and their very own slice of paradise,” the company said.

“In our last study, we discovered that the top three most-searched destinations within the country were Puerto Vallarta, San Miguel de Allende and Cabo San Lucas. But, in the last 12 months, the top three most desirable locations were Puerto Vallarta, Tulum and San Miguel.”

After Mexico and Canada, Costa Rica was the most popular home buying destination for U.S. citizens over the last 12 months based on Google searches, Point2 said. The other seven locations in the top 10 were, in order, Puerto Rico, Belize, Panama, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, United States Virgin Islands and Honduras.

Eight destinations recorded higher percentage increases than Mexico for real estate searches, but their total volumes were much lower. They were Haiti, Chile, Aruba, Brazil, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Peru and Saint Lucia.

With reports from Point2 News