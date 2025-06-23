Want to buy property in Mexico? Check this guide to Mexico’s real estate expos first

Mexico has experienced a significant real estate boom over the past 30 years. According to Jorge Gamboa de Buen, business development director at Fibra DANHOS, which is a major player in commercial real estate in Mexico, the last 25 years have been crucial for the development of this sector in Mexico. Previously, the construction industry was essentially disorganized and lacked guidelines, according to the Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI).

Real estate industry trade shows in Mexico have played a crucial role in this boom by providing investors with one-stop shopping for the essential information they need to make informed investing decisions.

Today, we share some of the most relevant real estate expos being held in Mexico each year, arranged from the oldest to the most recently established.

If you’re looking to invest in real estate in Mexico as a home for yourself or as a business opportunity — whether on the individual or large scale — attending one of these trade shows can give you a leg up on knowing the property investment landscape. In many cases, you can also network with the companies, banks and government figures you may need to know in order to invest in real estate in Mexico.

The Real Estate Show

Considered one of the most important events in the real estate sector in Mexico and Latin America, this expo was established in 2004 and has served as a key meeting point for experts, investors and developers in Mexico for over 20 years.

Created by ADI, it just had its 2025 event this month, featuring speakers including academics, government representatives and sector experts.

Smart City Expo LATAM

SCELC 10ª Edición 2025: Puebla Recibe el Evento de Innovación Urbana Más Importante de LATAM

Watch this video on YouTube

Recognized as the most important forum for promoting smart cities in Latin America, this annual event, while not strictly a real estate expo, is a great platform for discovering innovative real estate businesses promoting environmentally responsible solutions and efficient resource and waste management. It’s also good for networking with a wide array of key players throughout Mexico and internationally who are interested in building smart cities.

This expo, which took place in Puebla earlier this month, brings together mayors and experts from over 300 cities worldwide, along with companies, institutions, academics and thought leaders.

Expo Real Estate

EXPO REAL ESTATE MEXICO 2026

Watch this video on YouTube

This industry conference features insights from political analysts, bank directors, corporate executives, academics, politicians and urban planning experts and attracts 5,000 visitors each year.

Typically a two-day intensive event, it features around 100 stands and over 400 investment opportunities in Mexico, the U.S., and Latin America. It also includes workshops and more than 100 speakers, usually held in February.

Nuevo Leon Real Estate Summit

One of the most important real estate events in the industrial center of northern Mexico, the NL Real Estate Summit brings together leaders and experts from academia, the private sector and public services, attended by the most important figures in housing development and industry promotion.

Organized by the National Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry (CANADEVI) in Nuevo León, it’s a popular event within this sector.

Expo Tu Casa Total

With over 80 exhibitors, this expo is targeted more toward individuals seeking to buy a home or apartment in Mexico to live in, or perhaps buy and rent out as a small business opportunity. It offers numerous opportunities to purchase houses, apartments or plots of land from real estate companies based in Mexican states with some of the highest projected capital gains opportunities.

The event, being held this year at the World Trade Center in Mexico City in July, attracts at least 9,000 visitors annually.

Attendees can enjoy conferences led by experts, exclusive promotions and personalized consultations.

Expo Cihac

With 35 years of history, this annual event, taking place in October 2025 at Mexico City’s Banamex Center, covers the entire construction, architecture and interior design industry, hosting over 500 national and international exhibitors. If you’re planning to develop properties in Mexico, this is the ideal place to find all components involved in a construction project, as well as engaging conference events.

Discover a variety of furniture, construction equipment, outdoor furnishings, appliances, and installations, among other offerings.

Expo Invierte

Expo Invierte Monterrey 2024

Watch this video on YouTube

2025 marks the Invest Expo’s ninth edition. This more intimate industry event will showcase over 30 exhibitors presenting information about the most promising real estate investment destinations in Mexico — locations promising annual capital gains of 11%, including Nuevo León, Jalisco and Mérida.

Last year’s event in Monterrey, Nuevo León, attracted 2,500+ visitors. The next edition will be held this November 20 and 30 at the World Trade Center in Mexico City.

Expo Urbanismo

Although relatively new, this event has quickly become a hotspot for industry figures and investors interested in southeastern Mexico.

Featuring more than 50 real estate developers, architects, builders, and materials suppliers, the Urbanism Expo is where investors can browse strategic opportunities for development in Mérida, Yucatán and the rest of southeastern Mexico. It also provides a valuable opportunity to learn about market trends, establish connections and discover new business prospects.

Expo Vivicon

This fair takes place in Guadalajara, Jalisco, focusing on housing, construction and design. Typically held in June, Vivicon is an excellent venue for those looking to build, remodel, decorate or purchase homes. This year saw the event’s fourth edition, with more than 120 exhibitors.

The event is targeted mainly at residential development, with many of the major housing developers in Mexico represented. It’s an ideal location to find investment opportunities, expand your professional network, and attend workshops and conferences.

Expo Negocios Inmobiliarios

The Real Estate Businesses Expo (EXNI), in its 12th consecutive year, is organized by the real estate magazine, Inmobiliare. Taking place in October 2025, this will be a proudly zero-emissions event taking place at the iconic Camino Real hotel in Mexico City.

Why attend? This trade show is not only a hub for real estate offers in Mexico but also a forum for discussing and addressing challenges in the pursuit of a modern, sustainable real estate market. Workshops and over 60 exhibitors will also feature prominently.

Some other great events worth a mention:

Expo Casa y Jardín , where you will find everything you need for the construction and design of your house and garden.

The Real Estate Tech Expo, which focuses on real estate technology and showcases the latest innovations in as AI property valuation, e-contract systems, brokerage and marketing support, property management tools and more.