Interjet flight cancellations have affected 11,000 passengers

The Mexican airline Interjet cancelled a total of 75 flights between March 25 and 31 due to crew shortages triggered by a labor dispute. As of yesterday, the interruptions in service had affected 11,936 passengers.

Crew members affiliated with the Mexican Confederation of Workers (CTM) haven’t shown up for work as a measure to press for better salaries and working conditions.

According to a source familiar with the airline, Interjet operated at 90% capacity last week, which also contributed to a domino effect of delayed service. However, the source said the flights cancelled only represented a small percentage of the 300 flights the airline operates every day.

The consumer protection agency, Profeco, reported that as of Monday it had assisted 400 customers by phone and at airport help desks whose flights had been cancelled.

“We recovered 1.6 million pesos in flight changes and cancellations, and we have assisted all customers that did not file official complaints.”

According to Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, affected passengers are entitled by law to a refund or rebooking on the next available flight. He added that customers also have the right to phone calls, meals according to the length of the delay, lodging in a nearby hotel if necessary and transportation to and from the airport.

A source close to Interjet said it is working round the clock to resolve the situation before Easter week, the next major vacation period, which falls in the middle of this month.

