Interjet suspends pilot who made ‘bomb-the-zócalo’ suggestion

Proposing that a bomb be dropped on the Mexico City zócalo during the Independence Day ceremony didn’t go over well in many quarters, and particularly with the Mexican airline Interjet, which has suspended the pilot who made the remark.

The airline temporarily suspended pilot Alí Ximena García and another employee after the former issued the threat on Wednesday.

“A bomb should fall in the zócalo . . . it would help all of us out,” said García in a Facebook post.

Another Interjet employee, Gabriela García Orozco, commented on the post, saying, “I support you.”

In a press release, Interjet said the two employees have been temporarily suspended for further evaluations.

“With respect to the unfortunate statements made by two of our employees, we want to say that following our security protocols, we have temporarily removed them from the airline as we proceed with a series of evaluations,” the airline said.

Alí Ximena García later uploaded a video to Facebook apologizing for her statement.

“I sincerely regret the comment I made, it was an immature comment,” she said. “people who are close to me, my family, my friends, know that I am against violence. I want to offer a sincere apology to my company, which is a great company, to the president, to Mexico, to all the people I truly offended, from the bottom of my heart, I apologize.”

