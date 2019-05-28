Interpol arrests steelmaker chief, warrant out for ex-Pemex boss

Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) has made another move against the country’s biggest steelmaker and the former CEO of Pemex.

Interpol police today arrested Alonso Ancira, the owner and president of Altos Hornos de México, in Mallorca, Spain, and the arrest of Emilio Lozoya may soon follow.

Warrants for both were issued on Sunday in connection with the 2014 sale of a fertilizer plant to Pemex by Altos Hornos.

The UIF froze the bank accounts of both Lozoya and Altos Hornos yesterday, alleging that financial operations had been carried out with illegal resources.

Unnamed sources said the move was in connection with the fertilizer plant sale, for which Pemex has been accused of overpaying.

The UIF has offered no further details.

Source: Reforma (sp)