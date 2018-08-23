Intervention by ombudsman, state secure mayor’s release

News

The mayor was in good spirits after his release from jail yesterday.

Oaxaca mayor spent three days in jail, accused by citizens of corruption

The Oaxaca mayor who was jailed this week by citizens who accused him of corruption was freed yesterday.

César Augusto Matus, the mayor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec municipality of San Francisco Ixhuatán, was released from jail through the intervention of the state human rights ombudsman and the state government.

Citizens of the community of El Morro held the mayor for three days, accusing him of embezzling 3 million pesos in public works funding.

Following his liberation. Matus promised the community to complete as soon as possible an elevated storage tank and a deep water well to supply potable water to residents.

In addition, state officials will conduct an internal audit to clarify municipal expenditures this year and last.

The mayor was taken directly to a health clinic after his release after his wife accused residents of El Morro of “inhumane treatment” of her husband.

Oaxaca mayors have frequently been accused of embezzling public funds but criminal charges are rare.

