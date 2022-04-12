A beach in Mexico has been voted one of the world’s best in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards 2022.

Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, was voted the 19th best beach in the world and No. 1 in Mexico. The overall international winner was another Caribbean beach, Grace Bay Beach on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Mexico’s second-best beach was Playa La Entrega in Huatulco, Oaxaca, followed by Playa Nuevo Vallarta in Nayarit and Playa El Chileno in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

In fifth place is a beach near Isla Mujeres: Playa Delfines in Cancún, Quintana Roo. The sixth best beach, according to voters, was Playa Balandra in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

Seventh and eighth places went to beaches that, like Playa Norte, benefit from warm Caribbean waters: Playa El Cielo on Cozumel island and Playa Paraiso in Tulum, both in Quintana Roo.

The ninth most popular beach in Mexico was Playa El Médano in Cabo San Lucas and No. 10 was Playa La Ropa in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.

Meanwhile, Tripadvisor also released the winners of other international categories, like the world’s best destinations, best restaurants and best hotels.

Hacienda Beach Club and Residences in Cabo San Lucas was voted the 10th best hotel in the world and voters ranked Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, the 20th best place to stay in the world.

One Mexican restaurant made the list of the world’s best eateries: Restaurante Benazuza in Cancún was voted the fourth best international restaurant.

In terms of destinations, Quintana Roo flew the tricolor flag with two entries. Tulum was voted the fourth best destination in the world and Playa del Carmen was honored with 14th place.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards are Tripadvisor’s most prestigious accolades. The awards filter entries by taking into account the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings.

Entrants must have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months and have received a minimum number of reviews within the evaluation period and achieved a minimum star rating.

Mexico News Daily