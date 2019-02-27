Isla Mujeres beach No. 9 on list of world’s top 10 beaches

A beach on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, has been ranked among the top 10 beaches in the world by the travel website TripAdvisor, and not for the first time.

Published yesterday, the website’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2019 ranked Playa Norte No. 9 on a list of of 25, describing the Caribbean destination as having “calm turquoise waters, pure white powdery sand. Water so blue, it makes the sky look pale.”

The list is based on user-generated content at TripAdvisor, and each beach’s ranking depends on the quantity and quality of the comments and reviews left by users of the online platform.

The beach was ranked No. 10 last year and No. 7 in 2017.

The website advises that any time of year is a good time to go to Playa Norte, which was also ranked the best among the top 10 Mexican beaches.

Balandra Beach, in La Paz, Baja California Sur, took second place, followed by Playa Delfines in Cancún.

Also on the list of the best Mexican beaches were Maya Chan, Quintana Roo; Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit; Playa El Cielo, Quintana Roo; Playa Bacocho, Oaxaca; Chileno, Baja California Sur; Playa Paraíso; Quintana Roo; and Playa La Ropa, Guerrero.

