An ‘earthly paradise,’ Isla Mujeres beach retains title as best in Mexico

For the third year in a row, Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, has won TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for having the best beach in Mexico.

The island’s Playa Norte beach was so popular among site users that it also ranked 17 among the world’s best beaches.

The director of the federal office of maritime land zones (Zofemat), Kerem Pinto Aguilar, said that the distinction allows the island to attract more tourism and bring in more revenue.

“Being among the most popular beaches in the world attracts tourism, which converts into revenue for island families,” she said.

The tourism website classified the beach as an “earthly paradise” with calm, turquoise waters and fine white sand, where thousands of tourists arrive daily to enjoy the beautiful Caribbean Sea and the incredible ocean views the island has to offer.

Pinto said that it is important to have such a recommendation from TripAdvisor, as it is the largest and most popular such website in the world, reflecting the best in services, quality and customer satisfaction.

She added that Playa Norte still has its Blue Flag distinction, an international award for beaches that have high marks for environmental impact, safety, services, water quality and other criteria.

“Thanks to the coordinated work of various government agencies, we were able to maintain the beaches … in optimal conditions. At Zofemat, we are constantly working to clean [the beaches], rake them, make the sand look nice and remove waste and sargassum, with the goal of presenting residents and visitors with first-class beaches,” she said.

Source: Diario de Yucatán (sp)