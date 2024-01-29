Monday, January 29, 2024
It’s a chilly start to the week in northern and central Mexico

People in rain jackets
Another day, another cold front, as continued freezing temperatures and precipitation affect several regions in Mexico. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

Frosty weather continues across much of Mexico this Monday, with freezing temperatures in mountain regions and strong winds across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

These conditions are caused by a mass of polar air driven by cold front 31, which has interacted with the subtropical jet stream and moisture from the oceans.

Some areas of Mexico may experience fog on Monday. (Omar Martínez/Cuartoscuro)

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) predicts Mexico’s highland regions will see temperatures between -5 and 5 degrees Celsius, with the coldest conditions in the north of the country, reaching -10 degrees Celsius in Chihuahua and Durango. High-altitude regions of northern, central and eastern Mexico will also see banks of mist in the early morning.

A fresh “Norte” event will bring blustery conditions to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with gusts of wind up to 110 kilometers per hour, and waves up to 5 meters high on the western gulf.

Winds of 40-60 kilometers per hour and waves 1-3 meters high are forecast for Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, south Veracruz and Yucatán, although these will diminish as the day goes on. 

Gusts could also reach up to 60 kilometers per hour in the Gulf of California, Sinaloa, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas, with conditions for tornado formation inland.

Light rain and showers are predicted for Baja California Sur, Oaxaca, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Veracruz, Campeche, Chihuahua, México State, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Puebla, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

The heaviest rains (25-50mm) are forecast for parts of Chiapas. Local residents are advised to stay alert for warnings from Civil Protection, in case of flooding in low-lying areas.

Nevertheless, coastal regions of southern and western Mexico will remain warm, with maximum temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Sinaloa and Jalisco, and 35 degrees Celsius on the shores of Chiapas and Oaxaca, south Veracruz and Yucatán.

Mexico News Daily

