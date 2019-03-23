Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo expects 6% increase in Easter visitor numbers

Hoteliers in the resort destination of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, are looking at the April Easter vacation period with optimism as a result of bookings that are already higher than last year’s numbers.

The vice-president of the local hotel association explained that occupancy rates last year peaked at 70% during Easter week, but reservations so far for the same period this year are at 76%.

Although the holiday period overlaps with that of foreign visitors, particularly Canadians, Jesús García Mendoza said most visitors will be national, traveling from Monterrey, Mexico City and the central Mexico region of El Bajío. Not only are they the most numerous but they spend the most.

García warned that highway blockades could have a negative impact on the destination’s positive early numbers and asked for state authorities to help avoid situations that could affect an otherwise successful Easter vacation period.

Easter week this year is April 14-20.

Source: Diario ABC de Zihuatanejo (sp)