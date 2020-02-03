After 20 years of marriage, the jailed ex-governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, and Karime Macías Tubilla have finalized their divorce — giving her a tidy alimony payment every month.

Currently fighting extradition in England, Macías filed for divorce in May of last year. She is wanted in Veracruz for her alleged participation in a 112-million-peso (US $5.9-milion) embezzlement scheme.

Duarte is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for money laundering and links to organized crime. He conceded custody of their three children to Macías, who is living in the exclusive Chelsea neighborhood in London after being released on bail in October.

He also committed to a monthly alimony payment of 180,000 pesos (US $9,600), which will be guaranteed by a mortgage on a property in Veracruz for 2.16 million pesos, corresponding to one year of the provision. Duarte acquired the property before the two were married.

In addition to the charges of fraud brought by the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office for which Macías faces extradition, the government’s Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) has filed new charges against her for the embezzlement of 228 million pesos.

She is accused of having diverted funds from the Veracruz family services agency (DIF) to as many as 26 shell companies during her husband’s term as governor.

Duarte was arrested in Guatemala in April 2017 and extradited to Mexico three months later.

He and Macías allegedly built a multi-million-dollar real estate empire made up of over 90 properties in Mexico, the United States and Spain.

Macías will appear before a judge in London in November to hear a ruling on her extradition case.

