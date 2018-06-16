Jalisco bus accident kills seven, injures 30

News

The bus that went off the road last night in Jalisco.

Vehicle went off the road in Tlaquepaque and plunged into a drainage canal

Some survivors of a bus accident that killed seven people last night in Jalisco are blaming excessive speed.

Thirty people were injured when the bus went off the road at about 11:00pm after the driver lost control. The vehicle overturned and plunged into a drainage canal on the San Martín de las Flores-El Verde highway in Tlaquepaque.

State Civil Protection officials said two children aged two and 11 were among the dead. There were about 40 passengers aboard.

Ambulances were called in from Guadalajara, Zapopan and Tlajomulco to transfer the injured to hospital.

Emergency personnel said there was a meter of water inside the bus, which caused panic among survivors who feared more water was going to enter.

Some said the driver was going too fast when he lost control.

Source: El Occidental (sp), Milenio (sp)