Jalisco cartel boss in mountain hideout, copying El Chapo: DEA

The leader of one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels is staying under the radar and hiding out in the mountains of western Mexico, according to an agent of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) who spoke with the broadcaster Univision.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes is the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and one of the most wanted men on the planet.

According to Kyle Mori, the DEA agent in charge of capturing him, the drug lord has retreated to remote areas controlled by the CJNG.

“He hides in the mountainous areas of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima. We think he’s not in the cities anymore.”

As to “El Mencho’s” living arrangements, Mori wouldn’t specify whether he’s living a life of luxury, or if he’s hiding out in humble shacks in the mountains.

“I’ll say this: it’s a combination of different things,” he said. “I don’t think he spends a lot of time in one place, or in one type of house. It’s a combination of everything you can imagine, he’s definitely constantly moving.”

Oseguera’s territory includes two ports: Manzanillo, Colima, and Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, as well as the city of Guadalajara. In the rural areas of his territory there are farms used for drug cultivation and secret laboratories.

The DEA is offering a reward of US $10 million for information leading to Oseguera’s capture.

Mori added that unlike other drug traffickers like Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Oseguera avoids taking unnecessary risks like visiting cities.

“He doesn’t mind living in the mountains like a rancher,” said Mori. “That complicates capturing him. Where was ‘El Chapo’ captured? It was always in the cities. ‘El Mencho’ wouldn’t do that.”

Source: Milenio (sp)