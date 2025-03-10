Search collective calls on authorities to investigate a grisly find in Jalisco

A collective that searches for disappeared persons in Mexico has called on federal authorities to investigate three secret crematoriums they discovered in the state of Jalisco on March 5.

After an anonymous tip, the Warrior Searchers of Jalisco came upon the disturbing site where they found 200 pairs of shoes as well as the presence of burnt remains, possibly human bones, and empty bullet casings.

Federal authorities have confirmed the finding on a ranch near the village of Teuchitlán in northern Jalisco, about 60 kilometers northwest of the state capital Guadalajara. The searchers were accompanied by a dozen National Guardsmen and several state policemen.

In addition to the shoes, the group also found clothing, handbags, backpacks and suitcases scattered across the ground in front of a shed before coming across the crematoriums.

The group also found what appeared to be a farewell message from a 22-year-old man from Guanajuato who was reported missing in February 2024, as well as a notebook with a list of nicknames, leading to speculation that it was a list of victims.

Although the collective suspects that the bones belong to disappeared persons, they are waiting for the authorities to carry out a comprehensive inspection.

“We are asking that they bring the dogs … that are certified to find human remains and bones,” Índira Navarro, a representative of the collective, said.

The ranch in question had been raided by state authorities in September 2024 in an operation that led to the arrest of 10 suspects, the release of two apparent kidnap victims and the discovery of a body.

State authorities found “a rudimentary obstacle course” on the grounds of the ranch, concluding that the site was likely a training center for the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The failure to secure the ranch or conduct a thorough investigation of the site has resulted in criticism of state officials.

The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office excused their apparent lack of diligence by saying the crematoriums were “hidden under a layer of earth and a brick slab, which prevented their detection in the initial inspection,” according to The Guardian newspaper.

During her Monday press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum called the news “terrible” and said her security cabinet has been in touch with Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus. She also ordered the Interior Ministry to work with search groups and organizations representing families of the disappeared.

According to the National Search Commission (CNB), there are nearly 15,000 people reported missing in Jalisco, the state with the most disappeared persons.

Since the creation of the CNB in 2018, more than 1,000 mass graves have been found in Mexico.

Teuchitlán — a town of approximately 8,300 residents — is known more for the pre-Columbian archaeological site of Los Guachimontones located in the hills just north of the town.

With reports from The Guardian, La Jornada, Infobae and El Economista