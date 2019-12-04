Jewelry, luxury vehicles on the block in next government auction

Over 600 lots of jewelry, luxury cars and real estate will be on the block at the next government narco-auction of assets seized from organized crime.

The director of the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People called the event a “mega-auction,” since it will sell over twice as many lots as previous auctions.

“We’re going to toss everything in the house out the window,” said Ricardo Rodríguez. “We’re going to do a mega-auction of jewels, luxury cars, homes and other goods . . . We’re going to get rid of everything we’ve got in order to take advantage of . . . the gift-giving season.”

The auction, the institute’s sixth, will be held at the Los Pinos Cultural Center, in Chapultepec Park, on December 14 and 15.

Rodríguez said that in past auctions, 300 was a “robust” number of salable items, making this auction a stand-out event both in the number and quality of items up for bidding.

The institute currently has 2,200 pieces of jewelry, but that number is expected to grow to around 4,578.

The objects have been turned over to the institute by the federal Attorney General’s office (FGR), Rodríguez said, after confiscating them during criminal prosecutions.

Specifics on the vehicles will be released at a later date, but Rodríguez said that among them are an Aston Martin, a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. There will also be a number of real estate properties up for bidding, as well.

The resources obtained by the auction will be applied to infrastructure projects, specifically two highway projects in Nayarit and Guanajuato.

