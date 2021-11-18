Beverage firm ordered to share Johnnie Walker revenues with actor

The Mexican subsidiary of a British multinational alcoholic beverage company has been ordered to compensate actor Gael García Bernal after using his image without authorization in a 2011 advertising campaign.

The Supreme Court ruled that Diageo México must pay García 40% of the revenue it obtained from sales of Johnnie Walker whisky during the period that its caminando con gigantes (walking with giants) campaign ran in September and October 2011.

It is unclear how much the Golden Globe-winning actor will receive.

Known for his appearances in films such as the Oscar-winning Babel, The Motorcycle Diaries and Wasp Network, García filed a lawsuit against the company in 2013. Eight years later, the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

Under federal copyright law, the use of a person’s image in an advertising campaign without his or her permission is illegal.

