Journalist shot and killed in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora

Sonora journalist Santiago Barroso Alfaro, 47, was shot and killed last night in his home in San Luis Río Colorado.

Barroso was the anchor of the news radio show San Luis Hoy, director of the online news website Red 653 and collaborator on the weekly journal Contraseña. He also taught at two universities.

According to neighbors, Barroso’s attacker, accompanied by a woman, arrived in a vehicle at around 9:10pm. The man knocked on Barroso’s door and started shooting when he opened it. At least 10 gunshots were heard.

Barroso was injured by three bullets, but managed to go back inside and call for an ambulance.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby IMSS hospital, where he later died.

He is the fourth journalist murdered so far this year. Ten journalists were murdered last year in Mexico.

Since 2000, 121 journalists have been murdered in Mexico, according to the advocacy organization Reporters Without Borders.

Source: El Universal (sp)