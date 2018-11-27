Judge okays release of ex-governor on bail of 140 million pesos

News

Guillermo Padrés must also wear an electronic tracking bracelet

Sonora ex-governor Guillermo Padrés Elías could soon be released from prison after spending two years awaiting trial on corruption charges.

A federal judge ruled in Padrés’s favor yesterday after he requested a revision of the preventive imprisonment ordered after his arrest in November 2016.

Bail was ordered at 140 million pesos (US $6.8 million).

Upon release Padrés’ whereabouts will be tracked with an electronic bracelet, and he will have to report to the court every 15 days. He is also forbidden to leave the country.

The ex-governor faces federal charges of money laundering and state charges of torture, abuse of power and influence peddling among others.

Padrés was governor from 2009 until 2015.

Source: Infobae (sp)