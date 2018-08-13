MORE NEWS
Farmers protest auto maker’s use of hail cannons to protect vehicles
A practice employed by Volkswagen in Puebla to protect new vehicles from hailstorms has led to a dispute with farmers, who claim it is causing a drought.
Maya Train route doubled to include additional stations in Yucatán, Campeche
The incoming president announced that the original 830-kilometer route has been extended to 1,500 kilometers and will include additional stations.
Tabasco’s hopes are high that new refinery will spur economic recovery
Plans to build a new oil refinery are generating high expectations among residents and industry that the project will revitalize the state’s economy.
Done with your gum? In Mexico City you can recycle it
What to do with that wad of flavorless, chewed-up gum in your mouth? In Mexico City you can recycle it for the manufacture of plastic garbage buckets.
National Defense paid twice for Oaxaca wind farm
Sedena was forced to pay twice for the construction of a wind farm on an air force baseafter a contractor allegedly failed to deliver, financial records show.
Judge orders investigators reopen case of Tlatlaya massacre
A judge has ordered that the Attorney General’s office reexamine the 2014 Tlatlaya shootings, ruling that the original investigation lacked due diligence.
