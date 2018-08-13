News
Warehouse where the Tlatlaya shooting occurred. Warehouse where the Tlatlaya shooting occurred.

Judge orders investigators reopen case of Tlatlaya massacre

Attorney General's investigation was neither adequate nor effective

Monday, August 13, 2018
A judge has ordered that the Attorney General's office reexamine the 2014 Tlatlaya shootings, ruling that the original investigation lacked due diligence.
Dear reader:
We implemented a metered paywall system in June and you have reached the limit of free stories. To continue reading, please consider subscribing for as little as US $2.50 per month. Already a subscriber? Log in here. To read why we have converted to a subscription-based system, please click here.
RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES